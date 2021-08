Pennsylvania registered 3,451 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, the highest one-day total since early May. The state had reported 2,332 new infections on Wednesday. It means the surge that began around July 4 shows no sign of slowing. As of early this week, Pennsylvania’s seven-day daily average of new cases reached 2,042, after having been as low as 155 in early July. It’s the largest one-day number of cases since April 30.