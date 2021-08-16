Cancel
New Haven, CT

Judge dismisses suit challenging UConn’s vaccination mandate

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit challenging the University of Connecticut’s requirement that all students be vaccinated against the coronavirus before returning to campus for the fall semester.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Meyer in New Haven noted the school allows students to apply for an exemption to the mandate, and two of the three students involved in the lawsuit have received exemptions. That renders their claims moot, he said.

The third student has not applied for an exemption, so there is no basis for her to file a federal lawsuit, Meyer wrote in his ruling.

The judge, however, said the students “raise important constitutional questions. Why and when should the government have the right to condition access to public education on a student’s sacrifice of his or her right against unwanted medical treatment in the form of a highly invasive injection of a yet-to-be fully approved vaccine?”

It was not immediately clear if the students intend to appeal the ruling. A message seeking comment was left for their lawyer, Ryan McLane.

The lawsuit, filed against the university’s Board of Trustees and acting President Andrew Agwunobi, said the mandate is unethical and unconstitutional because it forces students to be vaccinated as a condition of continuing their studies.

The lawsuit also said most students returning are already vaccinated, the school isn’t requiring faculty and staff to be vaccinated and the coronavirus vaccines have known and unknown side effects and have yet to receive final approval from the federal government.

UConn has granted vaccination exemptions to more than 500 students. Officials said about 90% of the 21,000 returning students to the Storrs main campus are fully or partially vaccinated. Of those, more than 10,100 are residential students and 94% of them are fully or partially vaccinated.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

University students can pursue claims over campus shutdown

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Current and former students of the University of Delaware can pursue claims that the school breached contractual obligations and unjustly enriched itself by halting in-person classes and shutting down the campus last spring because of the coronavirus epidemic, a federal judge ruled Friday. Judge Stephanos Bibas...
The Associated Press

Parental consent for COVID-19 vaccine now law in N. Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina children now must get approval from a parent before receiving the current COVID-19 vaccine available to them under legislation that Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law on Friday. The written consent requirement is contained in a broader measure that largely expands the medications or...
The Associated Press

Judge sides with Texas in fight over Medicaid waiver

TYLER, Texas (AP) — A federal judge on Friday issued a ruling that keeps in place Texas’ Medicaid agreement, blocking an effort by the Biden administration to rescind it. Texas is one of only 12 states that have resisted expanding Medicaid coverage under a key provision of former President Barack Obama’s health care law. Instead, state Republican leaders negotiated waivers to provide billions of federal dollars in reimbursements to hospitals that serve the uninsured. Texas has the nation’s most uninsured residents.

