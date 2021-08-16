Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Louisiana lawmakers hold contentious hearing on COVID-19

By MELINDA DESLATTE
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u3R1E_0bTMgPv800
1 of 7

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards doesn’t currently have plans to enact broad coronavirus vaccine mandates across Louisiana despite low immunization rates and a surge in COVID-19 cases overwhelming hospitals, the Democratic governor’s chief attorney told lawmakers Monday.

The comments from Edwards executive counsel Matthew Block came as New Orleans started requiring the vaccine or a recent negative test for the coronavirus to enter restaurants, bars, gyms, the Superdome and other indoor locations.

Block spoke at a House health committee hearing where he and Louisiana’s chief public health officer Dr. Joe Kanter were heckled and criticized by an unruly crowd objecting to masks and vaccines. Security removed several people from the room for refusing to wear a mask or for shouting objections to health information.

As Kanter advocated for wearing masks to prevent the illness’ spread, one person in the committee room shouted: “They don’t work!” Another said: “More lies!” Edwards has enacted a statewide mask mandate for indoor locations, whether people are vaccinated or not. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also urges indoor masking in public places.

As the hearing stretched over hours, Louisiana’s health department announced another hospitalization record, with 2,956 people with the coronavirus illness filling up hospital beds and placing strain on the state’s health care system.

Hospital leaders and other public health officials have warned repeatedly the facilities are at a breaking point.

“I pray we’re close to the peak, I really do. I haven’t seen any evidence in our data that suggests we’re close,” Kanter told the House Health and Welfare Committee.

Ninety percent of the COVID-19 patients in hospitals are not fully vaccinated, according to state health department data.

Louisiana continues to have the nation’s highest per capita number of new COVID-19 cases over the last week, according to the CDC. Dozens of people are dying from the disease each day, with 188 COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Louisiana over the last week.

While New Orleans on Monday began its vaccine or testing requirement to enter businesses, the Louisiana State University, University of Louisiana and Southern University systems intend to require students to be vaccinated — with a state-approved list of exemptions — after one of the inoculations receives full FDA approval, expected within weeks.

Rep. Rick Edmonds, a Baton Rouge Republican, questioned whether Edwards wants to enact more widespread vaccination requirements.

“I think we’re all more than antsy about where we’re going,” Edmonds said.

Block replied: “Is this something the governor is considering at this point in time? The answer is no.” He cautioned, however, that Edwards won’t eliminate the possibility in the future, depending on where the pandemic is headed.

Louisiana’s Republican Party voted Saturday to condemn New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell for requiring proof of vaccination or recent negative coronavirus test to enter businesses and called on the Legislature to reverse the action. Republican Rep. Chuck Owen, of Rosepine, proposed the resolution adopted by the GOP, calling the vaccine mandate “a threat to our liberty.”

At Monday’s hearing, Carencro Republican Rep. Julie Emerson asked the higher education system presidents to describe how students can claim exemptions from the college vaccine mandates that are expected to take effect later this year.

Bossier City Republican Rep. Raymond Crews said the Edwards administration should be doing more to promote taking vitamins and combating underlying health conditions like obesity and diabetes that make someone more at risk for severe symptoms when they contract COVID-19.

“Why are we pushing masks when a large swath of Louisiana doesn’t consent to it?” Crews asked. “When we force things on people that don’t want to do it, it just erodes the power of government.”

People testifying at the hearing were split on masks and vaccines. Several parents objected to the mask requirement applying to children attending K-12 schools. One woman described a mask as an “experimental” medical device and called the face covering requirement “child abuse.”

Democrats on the committee highlighted the extensive spread of COVID-19 around the state and raised worries about the grim situation in Louisiana’s hospitals.

“By not wearing our masks, could that cause harm to other people?” asked Rep. Travis Johnson, a Vidalia Democrat.

Kanter replied: “Without question.”

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic. Follow Melinda Deslatte on Twitter at http://twitter.com/melindadeslatte.

Comments / 23

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

538K+
Followers
300K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Coronavirus
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Health
Baton Rouge, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Vaccines
City
Baton Rouge, LA
City
Bossier City, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latoya Cantrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cdc#Fda Approval#Legislature#Ap#Democratic#House#Cdc#University Of Louisiana#Southern University#Fda#Republican Party#Gop#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Judge sides with Texas in fight over Medicaid waiver

TYLER, Texas (AP) — A federal judge on Friday issued a ruling that keeps in place Texas’ Medicaid agreement, blocking an effort by the Biden administration to rescind it. Texas is one of only 12 states that have resisted expanding Medicaid coverage under a key provision of former President Barack Obama’s health care law. Instead, state Republican leaders negotiated waivers to provide billions of federal dollars in reimbursements to hospitals that serve the uninsured. Texas has the nation’s most uninsured residents.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden backs end to wolf protections but hunting worries grow

FARIBAULT, Minn. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration is sticking by the decision under former President Donald Trump to lift protections for gray wolves across most of the U.S. But a top federal wildlife official on Friday told The Associated Press there is growing concern over aggressive wolf hunting seasons adopted for the predators in the western Great Lakes and northern Rocky Mountains.
Posted by
The Associated Press

AP urges DeSantis to end bullying aimed at reporter

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press called on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Friday to end “harassing behavior” by one of his press aides against an AP reporter who has received threats and other online abuse. The request, in a letter from incoming AP CEO Daisy Veerasingham, is part of...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Alaska dividend size up for debate in legislative session

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, faced with pressure from lawmakers, introduced a bill that would allow for payment of a dividend to residents this year. But it’s unclear yet what size check residents ultimately might get. Dunleavy, in a bill outlined Thursday, proposed a payout of about...

Comments / 23

Community Policy