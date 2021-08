Leicester have completed the signing of Jannik Vestergaard from Southampton The 29-year-old Denmark defender moves to the King Power Stadium for an undisclosed fee – reported to be £15million – and has agreed a deal until 2024.Speaking to LCFC TV, he said: “I’m very happy and I’m really excited to get going. It’s a special club that has done very well over many years and I think the project is very, very exciting, even from the outside looking in. To be a part of it is a big thing for me.“I know a couple of the players, and Kasper (Schmeichel)...