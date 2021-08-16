Investigators: Georgia man threatens to shoot judge in video

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A suburban Atlanta man has been arrested for threatening on a social media video to shoot a Georgia judge.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested Micquel Deandre Gay on Monday, local news outlets report. Investigators said Gay posted a 24-minute video claiming he would shoot a Gwinnett County Superior Court judge who denied Gay’s motion to end his probation.

The sheriff’s office said Gay also threatened to shoot employees and shut down the county courthouse.

Gay is charged with terroristic threats, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and criminal gang activity.

Authorities said the threats were “real and valid” and that Gay displayed a gun during the video.

“In the 24-minute live video, Gay makes multiple threats of killing law enforcement and public officials and proceeds to demonstrate his firearm,” the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Gay was arrested in Rockdale County and processed through the jail there. Records show he was released to custody elsewhere. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer representing him.