I started my military service when President John Kennedy, a Democrat, called me to activity the summer of ’61. I ended my military career in ’84 when Ronald Reagan, a Republican, was president. As I started my second career, I learned the party of Kennedy was changing. The call to action for the public to “… ask what you can do for your country” for the greater good, changed to: vote Democrat and get free stuff. And the media are not reporting the news; rather, they subjectively comment on the news, comments that Democrats mimicked as their talking points.