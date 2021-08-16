Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Metal Mining

Sierra updates Bolivar copper-silver PEA to include iron ore

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff
mining.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSierra Metals (TSX: SMT; NYSE: SMTS) has updated the preliminary economic assessment for its Bolivar copper-silver mine to include production of a saleable iron ore concentrate. The underground mine and the mill are located in Chihuahua, Mexico. The mine and mill achieved their first full year of production in 2012....

www.mining.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver#Gold Mining#Pea#Iron Ore#Sierra Metals#Smts#Canadian#Mining Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
Related
Industrymining.com

Loncor drills deepest hole to date at Adumbi deposit

Loncor Gold (TSX: LN) announced on Friday further significant assay results from its drilling program within the Imbo project in the eastern part of the Ngayu greenstone belt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Imbo project, which is 84.68% owned by Loncor, contains numerous targets of interest including...
Industrymining-technology.com

Teck Resources resumes operations at Highland Valley copper mine

One of Canada’s leading mining companies, Teck Resources, has resumed its operations at the Highland Valley copper mine in British Columbia, Canada. The mine had been shut down due to the threat of wildfire activity in the area. The district of Logan Lake issued an evacuation order on 14 August, leading all workers on site to be demobilised and moved to safety.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Copper and iron ore tumble as growth fears roil metals markets

Iron ore plunged and copper sank to a four-month low as worries over Chinese steel production, global growth risks and the prospect of reduced U.S. stimulus roiled metals markets. This week's drop for iron ore accelerated, with futures sliding as much as 14% to the lowest since December in Singapore...
Industrymining.com

Vizsla Silver guides for a September Panuco project restart

Pending continued improvement in regional health statistics, Vizsla Silver (TSXV: VZLA) plans a staged restart of drilling activities on September 1 at its Panuco silver-gold project in Sinaloa state, Mexico. Soaring covid-19 cases had prompted the company to voluntarily suspend activities in late July to protect the health and safety...
Nevada StateKPVI Newschannel 6

Silver One Commences Drilling in all its 100% Owned, High-grade, Gold-Copper Cherokee Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ -- Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTC Pink: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) - "Silver One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce commencement of a 1,500-meter diamond drilling program on its 100% owned Cherokee Project located in eastern Nevada, USA. Cherokee is a district-size exploration play with multiple epithermal vein targets that have never been drill tested, plus excellent discovery potential for additional mineralized systems within the Company's extensive property holdings. The current drilling will test rich silver-copper-gold epithermal vein targets, both along-strike and to depth, on patented claims overlying the past producing Cherokee and Southeast Cherokee historic workings (Figures 1 and 2). Additional drilling of veins and targets outside patented land, but still within the Company's claims, is planned for 2022 following environmental permitting.
Metal Miningmining.com

Endomines restarts operations at Friday gold mine in Idaho

In Q2 2021, the Sweden gold miner had been focusing on the restart of production at the Friday mine with the purchase of a new mining fleet. The buy included the acquisition of a new 4-yard and 1 1/2-yard underground loaders, a jumbo and long hole drill rigs, and a third haul tuck that have now been added to the fleet.
IndustryPosted by
The Associated Press

Sierra Metals Announces Update of 10,000 Tonnes Per Day Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Results to Now Include Iron Ore Production at Its Bolivar Mine in Mexico

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2021-- Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (BVL: SMT) (NYSE AMERICAN: SMTS) (“Sierra Metals” or “the Company”) is pleased to report the results of an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) regarding the Company’s Bolivar Mine, located in Chihuahua State, Mexico to now include iron ore concentrate production. This...
Metal Miningalbuquerqueexpress.com

Azarga Metals Announces Updated Resource and PEA on Unkur Copper-Silver Project

Base PEA Case proposes average annual production of 11.7ktpa copper and 2.9Mozpa silver in concentrates over a 14-year mine life. 4-years open-pit mining at 2.75Mtpa followed by 10-years underground mining at 2.0Mtpa. Use of SART processing in early years to process oxide material, followed by conventional sulphide flotation. At Consensus...
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Tarku Announces Completion of Initial Drilling Program at Silver Strike with Confirmation of a Significant Silver-Copper-Lead-Zinc Rich CRD System

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Tarku Resources Ltd (TSXV:TKU)(FRA:7TK)(OTCQB:TRKUF) (the 'Company' or 'Tarku') is pleased to announce the successful completion of its 2021 drill program on the high-grade Silver Strike Project in the Tombstone District of Arizona (the 'Project'). Tarku's drill program confirmed the presence of several high-grade silver veins and structures along with copper lead and zinc. The results additionally demonstrated the presence of a possible Carbonate Replacement Deposit ('CRD') System, similar to the nearby Hermosa project in Arizona.
Industrymining.com

Vale iron ore shipments from Northern Brazil at lowest in 4 years

Vale iron ore shipments from the Ponta da Madeira port in São Luís, in Northern Brazil, were 21% lower than expected in July, according to Marine Traffic. Ponta da Madeira is one of the most important iron ore and manganese loading terminals in the world and is where Vale ships its high-grade Carajas ore.
Financial Reportsmining-technology.com

BHP annual profit surges on iron ore boom

BHP has restructured its portfolio as it reported a rise in profit in the year to the end of June 2021, driven by higher prices of iron ore and copper. The company’s attributable profit for the 2021 financial year stood at $11.3bn, marking a 42% increase compared with $7.95bn a year ago.
Metal MiningStreetInsider.com

Pasofino Gold Announces Results of a Further Six Drill Holes at the Tuzon Deposit at the Dugbe Gold Project

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2021) - Pasofino Gold Limited (TSXV: VEIN) (OTCQB: EFRGF) (FSE: N07A)("Pasofino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received results for a further six holes drilled at the Tuzon deposit on the Dugbe Gold Project, in which the Company has an option to earn a 49% economic interest (prior to the issuance of the Government of Liberia's 10% carried interest).
Economymining.com

Osisko drills more high grades across Windfall deposit

Osisko Mining (TSX: OSK) is finding more high grades at its 100%-owned Windfall gold project in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. The company says the results demonstrate the continuity of the mineralization, and that several zones are at least partly open, meaning there is still potential for expansion. Osisko is working on a feasibility study for Windfall, with an expected release in the first half of 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy