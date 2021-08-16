Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

By Gear Patrol
Gear Patrol
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday's Best Deals: 15% off at Casper, A Huge Timex Deal & More. Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also follow all our deal posts in the Deals section.

www.gearpatrol.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casper#Gear Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Related
ShoppingPosted by
Indy100

Amazon’s best deals for today, August 6th

In addition to our regular roundups of top picks and favorite items, we want to show you the best deals out there right now. Here are our favorite deals available on Amazon for a limited time only, so buy them now to save big before they’re gone!. Cocktail Shaker Set...
Shoppingthemanual.com

You Won’t Believe How Cheap Keurig Coffee Makers Are at Best Buy Today

If you’re the type of person who can’t function without a hot cup of joe in the morning, you should definitely keep a bean on the latest Keurig deals and Nespresso deals. They are some of the most versatile coffee machines unless you want something more specialized, like an Americano or espresso. For the latter, you’ll want to check out some of the espresso machine deals that are live.
LifestyleDigital Trends

You won’t believe how cheap this air fryer oven deal is at Best Buy

Instant Pot deals and pressure cooker deals have skyrocketed in popularity among food enthusiasts, but air fryer deals are still drawing attention because of the healthier way of cooking that they provide. If you think a multi-function air fryer will do wonders for your kitchen, you might want to check out the Chefman Toast-Air, which is on sale from Best Buy with a $72 discount, bringing its price down to just $128 from its original price of $200.
ShoppingPopSugar

13 Underrated Deals From Amazon Warehouse You Don’t Want to Miss

Whether you're in the market for new furniture, a tech upgrade, or some useful kitchen gadgets, Amazon Warehouse might have what you need at a fraction of the cost. Amazon Warehouse is the destination for preowned, refurbished, and open-box products in quality condition. Each product goes through Amazon's quality check before it gets sold. The products are labeled with one of four evaluations: "like new," "very good," "good," and "acceptable," with detailed descriptions of the product condition, so you know exactly what you are getting. You can get major discounts on name-brand products, gadgets, and even big-ticket items that work just as great as buying brand new. Trust us, it's an underrated destination for shopping secondhand, and we rounded up the best deals on the site.
ShoppingPosted by
KISS 106

You Won’t Believe What Angel Found Last Weekend at a Yard Sale…BEST FIND EVER

Angel here and you guys know without a doubt one of my favorites ok my absolute favorite things to do is go to garage sales or thrift shops. Last weekend I scored BIG!. Growing up in a single-parent home there isn't a whole lot of extra funds for expensive or even extra stuff. If you know you know. My momma was amazing at sniffing out a bargain and she always knew the schedule of clearance sales, markdowns, and whatever else in regular stores not to mention the best thrift stores around. Does this sound familiar LOL. I learned the value of a dollar shopping with my momma and I also learned it doesn't have to be brand new to be amazing.
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this Dyson cordless vacuum deal is today

There are different kinds of vacuum deals if you want to get some help in maintaining a spotless floor. There are Roomba deals for robot vacuums that will zoom around to pick up dirt, but if you want a more hands-on approach to cleaning your home, you should check out the high-quality products that you can get from Dyson deals. For example, you can currently purchase the Dyson V7 Animal from Newegg at $120 off, bringing the cordless vacuum’s price down to just $230 from its original price of $350.
Beauty & FashionGear Patrol

The 10 Best Titanium Watches You Can Buy Right Now

Though the use of titanium in wristwatches dates as far back as 1970 — the Citizen X8 is considered the first — it seems as though the material didn't really made strides in the industry until relatively recently. It’s a wonder that it took so long because, in almost all respects, the material is superior to stainless steel — the industry standard. Titanium’s strength-to-weight ratio is nearly double that of stainless steel, the reason why it’s been a stalwart in aerospace engineering for decades. This means titanium watches are a fraction of the weight of a comparable stainless steel watch while remaining as strong, if not stronger. Titanium is also anti-magnetic and exceptionally heat-resistant.
Shoppingpurewow.com

Le Creuset's Biggest Sale of the Year Is Here—Here's 7 Things You Should Buy ASAP

There's just something about sleek color-coordinated kitchenware that makes us whip out our credit cards. Our next victim? None other than the beloved kitchen brand Le Creuset. Right now, the brand is having its biggest sale of the year. Not only are more than 85 bestselling products included in the sale, but you can score them all for up to 50 percent off. Oh, and for you non-cookers, we find that Le Creuset products even inspire us to get in the kitchen. What can we say? There's nothing like cooking in a beautiful blue ceramic Dutch oven pot (every single dish looks good in it).
ElectronicsPosted by
Android Police

Eufy's subscription-free doorbell is even cheaper on Amazon today, but the deal won't last long

A smart doorbell camera can make keeping an eye on your home much easier, whether receiving a package from UPS or weeding out "guests" trying to sell you their services. While big players like Google Nest and Ring have some of the most advanced doorbells on the market, their price tags are enough to make your wallet quiver in fear. Thankfully, Eufy's battery-powered video doorbell camera won't break the bank, and you can pick one up for a mere $80 on Amazon today — no subscription needed.
ShoppingPosted by
Indy100

Amazon’s best deals for today, August 16th

In addition to our regular roundups of top picks and favorite items, we want to show you the best deals out there right now. Here are our favorite deals available on Amazon for a limited time only, so buy them now to save big before they’re gone!. Paper Mate Profile...
ShoppingPosted by
Indy100

Amazon’s best deals for today, August 20th

In addition to our regular roundups of top picks and favorite items, we want to show you the best deals out there right now. Here are our favorite deals available on Amazon for a limited time only, so buy them now to save big before they’re gone!. WORKPRO Pink Cordless...

Comments / 0

Community Policy