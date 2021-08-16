18-year-old ID’d as shooter killed after wounding 6 in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas have identified an 18-year-old who was shot and killed by a person returning fire during a shooting that wounded at least six teens in a parking lot.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Monday that Anthony Ely Emilian was shot multiple times and his death was ruled a homicide.

Las Vegas police said the shootout happened early Friday after an argument among a group of older teenagers hanging out in a business parking lot near Sunset Park, not far from McCarran International Airport.

Emilian retrieved a gun from a vehicle and opened fire before he was shot and fatally wounded, according to police.

Henderson and Las Vegas police said wounded people were brought by others to area hospitals and the six wounded teenagers remained hospitalized.

The identity of the person who authorities say shot Emilian was not immediately made public.