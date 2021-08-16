Cancel
Allegheny County, PA

‘Early Warning Sign’: Multiple Local Counties Have ‘High’ COVID-19 Transmission As Delta Variant Continues To Spread

By Amy Wadas
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With “exponential growth” of new COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County, the health director is urging people to get vaccinated.

Several local counties — including Allegheny, Armstrong, Mercer, Beaver, Washington and Greene — now have a “high” level of COVID-19 spread, according to data from the CDC . It’s a move from the lower “substantial” level as health officials blame rising numbers on the more contagious delta variant and the unvaccinated.

Allegheny County Health Director Dr. Debra says daily cases in late June and early July stood around 10 to 15. In the past few days, the county has seen more than 200.

Meanwhile, a rainy day in the Strip District didn’t stop the shoppers from coming out, high transmission rate or not.

“I’m vaccinated so I’m not really too concerned,” said Erin Gresock of Lower Burrell.

“They got the vaccine out. People need to get the vaccine,” said a man walking by.

Doctors can’t disagree.

“This is a sign for us to get vaccinated, use your mask when you can indoors and in crowds,” said the Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of UPMC’s Health Services Division, Dr. Donald Yealy.

According to the CDC, a high level of community transmission is defined as 100 or more cases per 100,000 people over the past several days.

“While the number of positive cases isn’t the sole determining factor of how serious the pandemic is, it’s kind of the early warning sign,” said Dr. Yealy.

Dr. Yealy said UPMC’s health system is seeing the highest number of COVID hospitalizations since January. The pattern he said is falling mostly among the unvaccinated and he’s concerned the trend will continue.

“I don’t think we’ve hit the peak. I don’t know how big or how long the peak will be. I think what’s important is to say ‘what can we do?’” said Dr. Yealy.

Those words are concerning to Jimmy Coen, the president of the Strip District Business Association.

“We are finally just starting to get back to normal. Semi-normal with business and things. They have really picked up for us. It would be a huge letdown if we had to shut down and have limitations like we had before,” said Coen.

Bogen says the Health Department continues to advise residents to follow CDC guidance like social distancing and masking-up when indoors. She’s also urging everyone who can get vaccinated to get vaccinated.

“Getting vaccinated not only protects yourself, it protects others who cannot be vaccinated, including children and the immunocompromised,” she said in a statement.

