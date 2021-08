Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources are asking local residents to help them be on the lookout for an invasive beetle that could be harmful to trees. The Asian longhorned beetle drills perfectly round 3/8-inch holes to emerge from within tree trunks and limbs, where they spend their larval stage chewing through the heartwood. Late summer and early fall is prime mating season for the beetles, and females of the species will often chew oval depressions in trunks or branches to deposit eggs. A tree that has become infested may appear to have a material resembling wood shavings that can be seen at or below exit holes or coming from cracks in the bark.