Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Despite graduations, Baseball America ranks Mariners farm system #1 in MLB

By Lookout Landing
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite Jarred Kelenic, Logan Gilbert, Jake Fraley, and Taylor Trammell graduating, the Seattle Mariners now have the #1 farm system in baseball per Baseball America. The venerable scouting organization released their midseason update to their “organizational talent rankings” today. The metric is both helpful and mildly misleading, as BA does not consider any player who has lost prospect eligibility by playing in enough big league games in these rankings, hence the exclusion of Kelenic, Wander Franco, and a few other top prospects from the start of the season.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarred Kelenic
Person
Logan Gilbert
Person
Jake Fraley
Person
Taylor Trammell
Person
Wander Franco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#The Seattle Mariners#Ba#Tampa Bay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBLookout Landing

FanPost Friday: Is this Kyle Seager’s last ride with the Seattle Mariners?

No Seattle Mariners fan in their right mind would consider us a “lucky” or “blessed” fanbase. Despite that, we have had many things to be thankful for as fans, even during this prolonged postseason drought. I would argue that many folks have, at one time or another, taken Kyle Seager for granted as the everyday third baseman. I definitely have at times. Sometimes when a reliably productive player’s name is written in pen on the scorecard for so many seasons in a row, you tend to shift your focus onto all other deficits in the lineup when the team isn’t playing well. But, through the ups and downs of the last 10 seasons, Kyle Seager has been holding down the hot corner and reliably posting good-to-excellent fWAR totals, with an average of 3.4 fWAR over those 10 seasons and career-highs of 5.2 fWAR in 2014 and 2016.
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/19/21: Jake Arrieta, Caleb Smith, and Freddie Freeman

Hello folks and happy Thursday! Here’s what’s going on around baseball. MLB Pipeline updated their top 100 prospects as well as their top 30 organizational prospects. The Mariners now have the second-ranked farm system by the website, behind the Marlins who have 7 in their top 100. Around the league...
MLBthewatchdogonline.com

MLB: Mariners Trade

With the Major League Baseball trade deadline completed, we fans can finally see how the Mariners intend to compete in the immediate future. The trade deadline separates the league into three categories: buyers who mortgage their future to win now, sellers who haul in good players at the expense of their current stars, and teams who don’t think they need to make any moves, which is called staying put. The Mariners bought, but the good news is that they did so in such a way that they opened a window over the next four to five years where they could establish a dynasty in the MLB.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Excellent despite no-decision

Gonzales didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Yankees despite tossing 6.2 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and two walks while fanning five. Gonzales might have ended with a no-decision for the second straight start, but he delivered another strong outing to extend his streak of excellent appearances. He has given up two or fewer runs in each of his last four starts and has gone 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA in that stretch. He also has two quality starts in that span.
Lookout Landing

Mariners lose baseball game inexplicably played in Little League stadium

Despite the Mariners’ shockingly good start to the season, it seems like most of us have been sober about their chances to make the postseason this year. Has the team been good? Yes. Sustainable? Maybe. Good enough? Probably not. With that said, the Mariners were already facing an uphill battle...
MLBMLB

Culberson's homer not enough vs. Mariners

SEATTLE -- The Mariners opened Thursday afternoon’s matchup against the Rangers by sitting down three Texas hitters in order before J.P. Crawford launched a leadoff double just out of reach of right fielder DJ Peters’ glove in the bottom half of the frame. That first inning was indicative of the...
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Seager’s HR, Gonzales’ pitching lead Seattle past Texas, 3-1

ARLINGTON, Texas — Kyle Seager hit a two-run homer on the game’s third at-bat, Marco Gonzales pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Wednesday night. Gonzales (5-5) followed up a two-hitter against Texas on Aug. 12 by holding the Rangers to six...
MLBThe Ringer

The Three-Quarter-Mark MLB Power Rankings

With 75 percent of the MLB regular season in the rearview mirror, it’s time for the final power rankings of the year. Soon there will be only playoffs and the rush to see which of the 17 teams left in the pennant race will claim the 10 spots up for grabs. Here’s how those contenders—as well as the clubs who are just playing out the string—stack up.
MLBSportsnet.ca

The Blue Jays fall 8-5 to the Nats and get swept in Washington

The Toronto Blue Jays drop game two of their two game set with the Washington Nationals 8-5. After falling behind early the Jays came back in the 7th, only for the Bullpen to cough up the lead soon after. Marcus Semien had a two home run night in the team's losing effort.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Kyle Seager's homer helps Mariners take down Rangers

Kyle Seager belted a two-run homer and Marco Gonzales tossed 5 1/3 solid innings to propel the visiting Seattle Mariners to a 3-1 victory over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday in Arlington. Seager also had a double to account for two of the five hits for the Mariners, who have...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mariners overcome bullpen implosion in 11-inning win at Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas — Sweeping a three-game series against any team in Major League Baseball, regardless of their record, isn’t and shouldn’t be an expected outcome. Though one could argue that the team the Texas Rangers are rolling out each game since the trade deadline barely passes the qualifications of being a legitimate MLB team, earning the whispered nickname “The Round Rock Rangers” — referencing their Triple-A affiliate — from various folks around baseball.
MLBFort Worth Star-Telegram

It was a good week for Texas Rangers, despite being swept by Seattle Mariners

It turned out to be a pretty good week for the Texas Rangers, despite being swept by the Seattle Mariners. The Rangers rallied to score five runs in the bottom of the ninth, including Jason Martin’s three-run home run, Thursday but lost 9-8 in 11 innings Thursday afternoon at Globe Life Field.
MLBTacoma News Tribune

Kikuchi scheduled to start for Seattle against Houston

Seattle Mariners (66-56, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (71-50, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (7-6, 3.75 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 140 strikeouts) Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (9-4, 3.22 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 136 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -194, Mariners +165; over/under is 8...
MLBktwb.com

MLB roundup: Mariners’ Ty France belts winning homer in 11th

Ty France hit a two-run homer with one out in the top of the 11th inning as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Texas Rangers 9-8 Thursday afternoon in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers, who rallied from a five-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings, scored once in the bottom of the 11th on Brock Holt’s two-out single, but Andy Ibanez flied out to deep center field for the game’s final out.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Pitcher Carted Off After Taking Line Drive To The Head

Oakland A’s right-hander Chris Bassitt had to be carted off the field during Tuesday night’s game after he was hit in the head by a line drive. In the bottom of the second, Bassitt, 32, delivered a pitch to White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin. Goodwin made solid contact on the ball and lined it upfield. Disaster ensued.
MLBMLive.com

Tigers place Eric Haase on injured list, activate rookie outfielder

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers placed catcher Eric Haase on the 10-day injured list on Thursday. The move is retroactive to Monday, which was the last time he played in a game. The Tigers had said that Haase was battling lower back pain, although his official injury designation is a right abdominal strain. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said there was no new injury, just a different way of describing the same thing.
MLBNBC Washington

Orioles Catcher Adley Rutschman Ranked Top Prospect in Baseball by MLB

MLB ranks O's Adley Rutschman top prospect in baseball originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The MLB season is ongoing, but the prospect scene of baseball is turning the page to 2022. As the draft has come and gone, adding a crop of new prospects into the fold, and other...

Comments / 0

Community Policy