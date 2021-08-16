Cancel
Lady Lake police arrest suspected drug dealer with loaded gun and cash

By Meta Minton
villages-news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Lake police arrested a suspected drug dealer with a loaded gun and cash. Jamari D’yandre Jones, 19, of Spring Hill, was driving a dark sedan with heavily tinted windows at about 8 a.m. Saturday on Clay Avenue at an estimated speed of 50 miles per hour in 25 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. During a traffic stop, a K-9 unit was summoned to the scene. Jones admitted he had smoked marijuana in the car the previous night.

