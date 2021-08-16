Vocal App Store critic discontinuing iPhone keyboard app, citing rejections
Apple Watch keyboard app FlickType is discontinuing its iPhone keyboard feature, citing years of facing "obstacle after obstacle" from Apple's App Store review process. FlickType founder Kosta Eleftheriou, who has been a vocal critic of scam apps on the App Store, wrote on Monday that the app's team can no longer "endure [Apple's] abuse." As such, FlickType is abandoning the iPhone portion of their app, which is specifically made for blind and low-vision users.forums.appleinsider.com
