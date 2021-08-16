Cancel
Cell Phones

Vocal App Store critic discontinuing iPhone keyboard app, citing rejections

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple Watch keyboard app FlickType is discontinuing its iPhone keyboard feature, citing years of facing "obstacle after obstacle" from Apple's App Store review process. FlickType founder Kosta Eleftheriou, who has been a vocal critic of scam apps on the App Store, wrote on Monday that the app's team can no longer "endure [Apple's] abuse." As such, FlickType is abandoning the iPhone portion of their app, which is specifically made for blind and low-vision users.

After Apple rejections, FlickType gives up on popular iPhone keyboard for the blind

If you’re a blind or low-vision iPhone user who relies on the FlickType keyboard to type, I’ve got some bad news — you’re about to become a casualty of the fight between Apple and one of its staunchest critics. Developer Kosta Eleftheriou has announced that he’s discontinuing the iPhone keyboard portion of his app, and says that keyboard will automatically be removed in a future update.

