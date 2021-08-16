Vocal App Store critic discontinuing iPhone keyboard app, citing rejections

There are a lot of compelling keyboard apps for Android, and we’ve decided to highlight the best ones. This is only our opinion, of course, as there are quite a few of them available in the Play Store. In the list down below, you’ll find 10 keyboard apps that we’ve highlighted. You’ll also find some information about each of them, including a description, some features that it offers, price tag, required Android version, screenshots / promo video, and so on.