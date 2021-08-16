Cancel
Video Games

Not Tonight 2 leaves Brexit behind for racism and greed in the US

By Joseph Knoop
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The original Not Tonight, released in 2018, drew a pretty grim pixel art picture of the European world, making for a distinctly anti-Brexit exploration of systemic racism. Now publisher No More Robots and developer Panic Barn are squaring their sights on American shores with Not Tonight 2. Not Tonight 2...

