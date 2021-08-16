Cancel
New study analyzes global environmental consequences of weakening US-China trade relationship

By Science X staff
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study has found that United States would face intensifying nitrogen and phosphorus pollution and increasing irrigation water usage in agricultural production as a result of persistent US-China trade tension, such as China's retaliatory tariffs on US agriculture. In fact, the impacts do not stay within the two countries but spill over to other countries through international trade, adding additional pressure on those already stressed ecosystems, such as the Brazilian Amazon.

#Global Trade#Purdue University#Brazilian#Nature Food
