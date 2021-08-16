3 Teen Boys Arrested In Connection With Woodbury Car Thefts

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say that three teenage boys have been arrested in connection with a string of auto thefts that have occurred in recent weeks in Woodbury. Earlier in the month, police reported that nearly two dozen cars had been stolen in the city in less than two weeks.

“These thefts are occurring during daytime hours and are all about opportunity,” public safety said. “Cars are being taken from open garages and driveways, and the vehicles have keys in them.”

Police say that they were able to locate a stolen white Audi sedan over the weekend, known to be among the vehicles taken in the string. The vehicle was spotted after an attempted theft from a garage on the 9100 block of Heritage Way and another in the 4800 block of Ashton Curve.

“Thanks to the quick action and good information provided by residents, Woodbury police officers located the suspect vehicle,” Woodbury Police Commander John Altman said. “Woodbury Public Safety is grateful for community members that have kept an eye out and reported suspicious behavior.”

The vehicle was spotted Saturday and officers made an attempt to pull it over. The driver of the Audi attempted to flee but struck a road sign, losing control.

Three people inside the Audi tried to flee on foot, but were taken into custody thereafter. They’re described as two 15-year-old boys and one 16-year-old boy.

They have been booked at the Washington County Jail. They are facing potential charges of motor vehicle theft, first-degree burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing police in a motor vehicle, fleeing on foot, and possession of stolen property.

