Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-16 05:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-16 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL GRANT AND NORTHWESTERN LUNA COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM MDT At 210 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Faywood, moving south at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include City Of Rocks State Park. Portions of US Highway 180 between Hurley and Deming.alerts.weather.gov
