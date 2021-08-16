Air Quality Alert issued for El Paso, Teller by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 14:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: El Paso; Teller AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR OZONE FROM 200 PM MONDAY UNTIL 800 PM MONDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Ozone. WHERE...Teller and El Paso Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Cripple Creek and Colorado Springs. WHEN...200 PM Monday August 16 to 800 PM Monday August 16 IMPACTS...Ozone concentrations are expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category Monday afternoon across the advisory area before returning to moderate levels Monday evening. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms and breathing discomfort in active children and adults and people with lung disease, such as asthma. Active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.