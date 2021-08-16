Man Arrested Following Manhunt in Florence

A man was arrested following a manhunt on South Cashua Drive near Fairfield Circle in Florence last night. According to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye, officers responded to the location earlier in the afternoon on a report of a man on a bicycle with a gun. Officers managed to get the man into custody but he was able to slip one arm out of his handcuffs and get away. According to Joye, that’s when the manhunt started and deputies caught him after a short period of time. He is behind bars at the Florence County Detention Center, his name and charges have not yet been released and more information is expected today.