Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florence, SC

Man Arrested Following Manhunt in Florence

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was arrested following a manhunt on South Cashua Drive near Fairfield Circle in Florence last night. According to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye, officers responded to the location earlier in the afternoon on a report of a man on a bicycle with a gun. Officers managed to get the man into custody but he was able to slip one arm out of his handcuffs and get away. According to Joye, that’s when the manhunt started and deputies caught him after a short period of time. He is behind bars at the Florence County Detention Center, his name and charges have not yet been released and more information is expected today.

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florence, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Florence, SC
Florence County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Florence County, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhunt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. charges man who made bomb threat near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday charged a North Carolina man who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol the day before, leading to a five-hour standoff with law enforcement. Floyd Ray Roseberry was charged with threatening to use a weapon...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US extending travel restrictions with Mexico, Canada

The U.S. is extending the nonessential closure of its borders with Canada and Mexico to at least Sept. 21 due to the delta variant of the coronavirus, the Department of Homeland Security announced Friday. "In coordination with public health and medical experts, DHS continues working closely with its partners across...

Comments / 0

Community Policy