Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ Docks Early on Digital, Aug. 31; and 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ and DVD, Nov. 16

By Michele
themainstreetmouse.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperience the Adventure in a New Way With Expedition Mode!. Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, arrives on all major digital platforms on Aug. 31 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Nov. 16. “Jungle Cruise” fans can set sail on a rollicking thrill ride in stunning Ultra HD quality and immersive Dolby Atmos audio, with never-before-seen bonus footage, including 11 deleted scenes, bloopers and featurettes. In addition, families can watch the adventure in a fun, exciting new way with Expedition Mode.

www.themainstreetmouse.com

