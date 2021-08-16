Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Fans Speculate These Two Popular ‘BIP’ Contestants Are Together Post Show

Posted by 
TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bachelor in Paradise kicks off tonight and fans can’t wait. The Bachelor spin-off was missed last summer when it couldn’t film due to Covid. Now it’s back and promising to be as dramatic as ever. Reality Steve already dished up several spoilers. He’s been able to reveal some relationships that don’t last as well as some engagements. One person was said to be heavily involved with someone throughout the second half of the show. However, things ended prior to the finale. Now, it’s been speculated by fans that these two aren’t really over. Who is this mystery couple?

www.tvshowsace.com

Comments / 0

TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

Enid, OK
53K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

 https://www.tvshowsace.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Becca Kufrin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bip#Covid#Bip#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Bachelor In Paradise: The Real Reason Joe Amabile And Kendall Long Split

After a year-long hiatus from "Bachelor in Paradise," fans are more excited than ever for former "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" contestants to head to the beach in Mexico to find love and start drama. The Season 7 cast features a few former "Bachelor in Paradise" cast members: Tia Booth, who appeared on Season 5 and had a short-lived fling with Colton Underwood; Demi Burnett, who appeared on Season 6 and was in the franchise's the first same-sex relationship shown on the show; and Becca Kufrin, who wasn't a cast member on "Bachelor in Paradise," but was the Season 14 lead on "The Bachelorette."
CelebritiesElite Daily

Fans Are Clamoring For This Bachelorette Star To Be The Next Bachelor

As Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette journey wraps up, many viewers are already thinking about the future. Although it’s still unclear who the next male lead will be, Bachelor Nation has already fallen hard for one fan-favorite. So, will Michael Allio be the next Bachelor? Fans are ready to watch him hand out roses.
TV & Videosnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Greg Grippo Walked Off The Bachelorette

Katie Thurston's season of "The Bachelorette" has been filled with tears, intimate moments, and self-exits. In last week's episode, fan-favorite Michael A. — the widowed father of 4-year-old James — left the show citing needing to go home and be with his son as the reason for his early departure. Katie invited Andrew S., another fan favorite, to come back on the show after eliminating him before the hometown dates, but he declined her offer.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Here's Why Demi Burnett Is Back on 'Bachelor in Paradise' This Season

After starring as a contestant on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, Demi Burnett soon became a fan favorite in the franchise for her bubbly personality, her love of Demi Lovato, and her openness about her sexuality. During her first stint on Bachelor in Paradise season six, Demi left the show engaged to then girlfriend turned fiancée, Kristian Haggerty. But since BiP couples rarely last, Demi and Kristian called it quits and went their separate ways because long distance was too hard for them. So what's Demi been up to in between her previous BiP run and her upcoming one?
RelationshipsPosted by
Distractify

'Bachelorette' Contestant Justin Glaze's Parents Do Not Approve of His Relationship With Katie — Here's Why (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 17 of The Bachelorette. Many couples that have tied the knot would agree that when you marry your partner, you are also marrying their family — which is exactly why the hometown dates on The Bachelorette are so critical. On Aug. 2, Season 17 Bachelorette Katie Thurston learned more about the remaining contestants, Blake Moynes, Greg Grippo, and Justin Glaze, but not everything went according to plan.
Celebritieshomenewshere.com

What Are Katie & Blake Up to After the ‘Bachelorette’ Finale?

Katie Thurston’s journey for love officially ended during the Season 17 finale of The Bachelorette on Monday, August 9. After Greg Grippo’s emotional Hometowns exit left her heartbroken, Katie decided to push through and finish out the season with Blake Moynes and Justin Glaze as her final two men. During...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Ex Bachelor Host Chris Harrison Reveals Silver Lining To No Longer Being Part Of The ABC Franchise

For some fans and alums of Bachelor Nation, Chris Harrison's ouster as the longtime host following the Rachel Lindsay controversy was thought to be a bad move. In short, he was easily the most recognizable face after nearly 20 years in the position, so people were comfortable with his status. Replacements have stepped up in the interim, but the ex-host apparently has no ill will nowadays. In fact, he recently revealed the silver lining to no longer being part of the ABC franchise.
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

How The Bachelorette Went Too Far Breaking Katie Thurston's Heart Before The Finale

Spoilers ahead for the penultimate episode of The Bachelorette Season 17 on ABC. Only one episode of The Bachelorette is left before Katie Thurston's reality TV search for love comes to an end, but the show delivered a major heartbreak in the penultimate episode that leaves me thinking that it went too far breaking her heart for her to have a believable happy ending by the time to credits roll on the finale next week. Greg Grippo went from Katie's frontrunner to the source of her biggest emotional blow of the whole season, and her reaction has set up a final rose that might not actually feel like it means that much.
Relationshipstvinsider.com

Which ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couples Are Still Together?

After a tumultuous year for the franchise, Bachelor Nation is ready to return to Paradise. Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 kicks off on August 16, with 23 Bachelor and Bachelorette castoffs hoping to find love in the tropics. (Meanwhile, David Spade, Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass, and Lil Jon will take turns emceeing the proceedings, now that Chris Harrison has given up hosting duties.)
Relationshipsimdb.com

Why Tayshia Adams and Fiancé Zac Clark Have Experienced "Hard" Times in Their Relationship

Tayshia Adams is opening up about her not-so-rosy moments with fiancé Zac Clark. The former Bachelorette lead, who fell in love with the 36-year-old star on the 16th season of the ABC dating series, recently revealed that she and Zac have had their ups and downs since getting engaged. More specifically, Tayshia admitted how hosting Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette affected their relationship. "It's hard to be in a new relationship and then kind of go away for a couple of weeks, you know what I mean? And this is me being real and honest," she said on The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous podcast on Thursday,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy