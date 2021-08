Allow us to introduce you to a Nashville Humane Association dog that’s available for adoption and looking for a forever home. Please meet Autumn. She is a 1-year-old large black Lab mix who weighs 64 pounds. And she’s not done growing yet. She is still in her “lanky” stage, and we wouldn’t be surprised if she gains another 10 pounds. Which is all kinds of wonderful. Just more of Autumn to love. And who doesn’t love Autumn? It’s everybody’s favorite season. Right? Hopefully, dog, too!