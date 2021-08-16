Cancel
Covid-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Among Unvaccinated Americans Continues to Grow

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations among unvaccinated Americans continues to grow. According to data from the CDC, as of yesterday, 50.7% of the total population in the United States had been fully vaccinated and according to data from Johns Hopkins University, cases are surging in 40 states. The National Institutes of Health predicted yesterday that the U.S. could soon be reporting more than 200,000 new cases per day which is a rate not seen since before vaccines became widely available.

