Covid-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Among Unvaccinated Americans Continues to Grow

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that “things are going to get worse” in the pandemic as many remain unvaccinated and the Delta variant drives a surge of new cases nationwide. Asked on ABC News Sunday if the nation is going to see businesses having to shutter again, the White House’s chief medical adviser said no, because of those who are vaccinated. But the doctor said the percentage of vaccinated is still too low “to crush the outbreak.” “I don’t think we’re going to see lockdowns. I think we have enough of the percentage of people [vaccinated] in the country—not enough to crush the...