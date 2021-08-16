Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Need More Family Time? This Cell Phone Jail is Calling You!

By Alan Ball
wfxb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlace yours or your entire family’s phones in time out. The cell phone jail can hold up to 6 phones. It’s secure and tamper proof. The perfect gift for that phone addict and you’re sure to get a laugh over. It’s $12 on Amazon. When you can’t grab a cup...

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#B Vitamins#Family Time#The Cell#Wfxb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
RelationshipsSlate

My Husband Sexted Me While Our Son Was Using My Phone

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My 14-year-old son’s phone broke a few days ago and the other night, when I had already fallen asleep, he used my phone to play games. My husband, who has been gone on business for over three weeks, sent some naughty texts during that time window. I know my son saw these messages because he blocked his dad. He has barely spoken to me in two days. I’m embarrassed, and I’m not sure what to say to him. My husband says to let it go, that he’ll be over it soon, but what if he’s not? Or am I overreacting?
Electronicschristcenteredgamer.com

Klsniur Cell Phone Stand

Fits 3.5" - 6.5" devices. Aluminum base with EVA mat to prevent desk scratches. I was looking for a flexible cell phone stand so I could watch videos more easily, as well as record some of my own without growing a third arm. Thankfully this one works pretty well!. It's...
Cell Phonesknoxvillemoms.com

In Defense of My Kids’ Cell Phones

For as long as I could remember I was that mom. The no cell phones for kids, when I got a phone it was essentially a brick with a snake game on it, back when the earth was flat and dirt was new and T9 was your only text option kind of mom. And then, my oldest went to STEM camp.
Shoppingwfxb.com

We Waste This Much Money on Bad Online Purchases

The average American wastes over $70,000 in their lifetime on disappointing online purchases. To come up with that, experts took an average of $899 per year, and extended it over a life expectancy of 78 years. The most common types of unsatisfying buys are clothing, tech, and kids toys and the disappointment is often because the quality isn’t as good as expected, or it turned out to be the wrong size or color.
Pocket-lint.com

Find out who has called you with reverse phone number look up

(Pocket-lint) - You can't really be expected to answer every phone call. And when it's an unknown number, sometimes it's better to just leave it. Luckily, there are ways to find out exactly who is trying to reach you, just in case it's someone you want to speak to. PeopleFinders is a service that allows you to easily look up any US phone number to see who is trying to get hold of you.
BusinessPosted by
B105

Wives Get To Shop At Target & Make Husbands Go To Walmart

Is it like this in your house? It's a common known fact that women absolutely love Target. My wife goes all the time. I am convinced that it is sometimes more of an event for her rather than a necessity. Rarely does she take the kids with her to Target, because that would not be the same experience as just getting to shop around and sniff candles and feel towels or whatever they do.
Relationship Advicewfxb.com

Woman Upset With Husband Who Spends Hours in the Bathroom Every Day

A woman is upset with her husband because he spends too much time in the bathroom. She claims he spends about 45 minutes in a locked bathroom four to five times a day. And it isn’t just at home. He once spent about an hour in a restaurant bathroom and, when he ignored her calls, she just left him there! The wife no longer knows what to do, especially after he accused her of being the selfish one.

Comments / 0

Community Policy