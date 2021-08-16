Need More Family Time? This Cell Phone Jail is Calling You!

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My 14-year-old son’s phone broke a few days ago and the other night, when I had already fallen asleep, he used my phone to play games. My husband, who has been gone on business for over three weeks, sent some naughty texts during that time window. I know my son saw these messages because he blocked his dad. He has barely spoken to me in two days. I’m embarrassed, and I’m not sure what to say to him. My husband says to let it go, that he’ll be over it soon, but what if he’s not? Or am I overreacting?