One Person Taken Into Custody Following 2 Hour Long Standoff in Conway

One person has been taken into custody in connection with a 2 hour long standoff in Conway yesterday. According to Horry County Police, officers were called to a home on University Forest Drive shortly before noon and around 2 p.m. they finally were able to take a man who had been inside into custody. He was wanted in another jurisdiction but no other information has been released on what he was wanted for or his identity. During the standoff, Patrol Officers, Detectives and Special Operations team members were involved.