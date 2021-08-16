Ohio State football: Offensive lineman transfers to Pitt
A former Ohio State football player has decided where to transfer to after leaving the Buckeyes last week. With news of position battles, dark horses for playing time, and a myriad of other stories emerging from Ohio State’s fall camp, it is not surprising when something slips between the cracks. Offensive lineman Ryan Jacoby announcing his intention to transfer was one of those things that tumbled under the floorboards.scarletandgame.com
