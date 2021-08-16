From the fall of Saigon to the fall of Kabul, American ignorance has only doubled down
Many of us who are old enough to have watched the humiliating April, 1975 flight from Saigon of American generals, consuls, contractors, and tens of thousands of Vietnamese who’d trusted them are gripped now by a depressing, disgusting, and, for some, I fear, a gloating sense of deja vu. Some of us saw and warned several years ago that this defeat was inevitable. Take a look at what I wrote in 2017.theberkshireedge.com
