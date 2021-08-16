Victim of Shooting in Mullins Identified

One person is dead after a shooting outside a club in Mullins on Saturday. According to the Mullins Police Department, the shooting took place outside the 500 Club on South Park Street. According to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson, the victim, 21 year old Johnathan Fletcher died at the McLeod Hospital at 6 a.m. from injuries sustained in the shooting. Fletcher is a native of Dillon and will be transported to MUSC in Charleston for an autopsy.