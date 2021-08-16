Cancel
SIU Small Business Development Center is Helping Businesses Apply for COVID Grants

By WSIU Public Radio
wsiu.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmall businesses hoping to receive Back to Business grants can get help with the application process at the SIU Small Business Development Center. The Center has received a grant to fund community navigators who can walk businesses through the process of applying for the grants, which can provide up to 150,000 dollars to cover lost revenue during the pandemic.

#Covid#Sbdc
