Broncos GM George Paton said they want Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater to show more consistency before naming their starting quarterback: “Just Teddy and Drew need to be more consistent. We don’t have a timeframe. It is Vic’s call. We have a hell of a competition. I think it’s going to bring out the best in both QBs. We all want to get that QB to get where want to go.” (Troy Renck)