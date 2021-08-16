Ryan O'Hearn at designated hitter Monday for Royals
Kansas City Royals utility player Ryan O'Hearn is in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Jake Odorizzi and the Houston Astros. O'Hearn is batting sixth as the Royals' designated hitter on Monday. Salvador Perez is shifting to catcher in place of an idle Cam Gallagher and hitting third. Perez is bookended in the lineup by Nicky Lopez in the front and Carlos Santana in the cleanup spot.www.numberfire.com
