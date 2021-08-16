Ryan O'Hearn at designated hitter Monday for Royals

The Houston Astros and the Kansas City Royals will play game three at the Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 8:10 PM EDT. The Astros are 3-2 in their last five games this season. The team won over the Angels in the previous series by 2-1. Houston was beaten in the finale to a score of 1-3 and the team was also defeated in the first meeting with Kansas City. The Astros are sitting on a 70-48 record following a 6-7 loss against the Royals. Houston ranks first in the American League West standings.