Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Ryan O'Hearn at designated hitter Monday for Royals

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas City Royals utility player Ryan O'Hearn is in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Jake Odorizzi and the Houston Astros. O'Hearn is batting sixth as the Royals' designated hitter on Monday. Salvador Perez is shifting to catcher in place of an idle Cam Gallagher and hitting third. Perez is bookended in the lineup by Nicky Lopez in the front and Carlos Santana in the cleanup spot.

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan O'hearn
Person
Cam Gallagher
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Jake Odorizzi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Houston Astros#Mlb Heat Map
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBnumberfire.com

Salvador Perez sitting Monday for Royals

The Kansas City Royals did not list Salvador Perez in their lineup for Monday's game against the New York Yankees. Perez will catch a breather Monday while Cam Gallagher catches against the Yankees and bats last. Our models project Perez for 192 more plate appearances this season, with 12 homers,...
MLBSportsGrid

Andrew Benintendi Returns to Royals Lineup Monday

The Kansas City Royals announce outfielder Andrew Benintendi has returned to the lineup in the series opener against the New York Yankees. Benintendi has not started for the Royals since an Aug. 3, 7-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox, going 0-for-1 with a walk. He injured his shoulder after attempting a steal in the fourth inning, leaving the game. He made three appearances in the weekend series against the Cardinals as a pinch hitter, going 0-for-3.
MLBnumberfire.com

Royals leave Hanser Alberto off Monday lineup

The Kansas City Royals did not list Hanser Alberto in their lineup for Monday's game against the New York Yankees. Alberto will take a seat Monday while Emmanuel Rivera starts at third base and bats sixth. Our models project another 84 plate appearances for Alberto this season, with 1 home...
MLBelitesportsny.com

Yankees at Royals – Monday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info

The New York Yankees visit the Royals in Kansas City to kick off a short Midwestern road trip. The New York Yankees didn’t sweep the Seattle Mariners, but are still in a position to make a late season run. They now hit the road for three games with the Kansas City Royals, who lost two of three in the Bronx back in May. Now, the Yankees hope to rack of some more wins in KC.
MLBnumberfire.com

Emmanuel Rivera batting sixth for Royals Monday

The Kansas City Royals listed Emmanuel Rivera as their starting third baseman for Monday's game against the New York Yankees. Rivera will bat sixth and play third base, while Hanser Alberto takes the game off. Rivera has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 6.5 fantasy points...
MLBAsbury Park Press

New York Yankees, Kansas City Royals announce Monday night lineups

The New York Yankees visit the Kansas City Royals on Monday night to open a three-game series. First pitch is 8:10 p.m. at Kauffman Stadium. The game will be broadcast in New York on the YES Network. Sports Betting:Yankees at Royals odds, picks and prediction. New York:Gleyber Torres placed on...
MLBPosted by
Hutch Post

Yankees outlast Royals Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — DJ LeMahieu led off the 11th inning with an RBI double and the New York Yankees, after blowing four late leads, finally held off the feisty Kansas City Royals 8-6. Brett Gardner drove in three runs for the Yankees, two on a sharp infield single in the 11th that made it 8-5. But the Royals, who tied the score in each of the previous four innings, refused to go down easily once again.
MLBnumberfire.com

Ryan O'Hearn sitting on Tuesday for Kansas City

Kansas City Royals infielder Ryan O'Hearn is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. O'Hearn is being replaced in right field by Hunter Dozier against Yankees starter Nestor Cortes. In 171 plate appearances this season, O'Hearn has a .236 batting average with a...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Daniel Lynch fires 7 effective innings as Royals top Astros

Kansas City rookie Daniel Lynch pitched seven strong innings as the Royals defeated the visiting Houston Astros 3-1 Tuesday night. The Royals, who have won the first two games of the four-game series, earned their 30th come-from-behind victory of the season. Lynch (3-3) allowed one run on four hits and...
MLBLJWORLD

Lynch shuts down Astros for 7 innings as Royals win 3-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Daniel Lynch allowed one run over seven crisp innings, seldom-used Hanser Alberto gave the Royals the lead with a two-run double in the sixth, and Kansas City held on to beat the Houston Astros 3-1 on Tuesday night. Josh Staumont took over for Lynch and...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Houston Astros vs Kansas City Royals 8/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Houston Astros and the Kansas City Royals will play game three at the Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 8:10 PM EDT. The Astros are 3-2 in their last five games this season. The team won over the Angels in the previous series by 2-1. Houston was beaten in the finale to a score of 1-3 and the team was also defeated in the first meeting with Kansas City. The Astros are sitting on a 70-48 record following a 6-7 loss against the Royals. Houston ranks first in the American League West standings.
MLBSeattle Times

Dozier homer helps Royals to 3rd straight win over Astros

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hunter Dozier hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals earned their third straight win over Houston, beating the Astros 3-2 Wednesday night. Dozier homered off a slider from reliever Blake Taylor to help the Royals post...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Astros avoid sweep, beat Royals in 10 innings

Aledmys Diaz went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, including the game-winning RBI in the 10th inning, as the Houston Astros defeated the Kansas City Royals 6-3 Thursday afternoon in the finale of a four-game series. The Astros avoided the four-game sweep after allowing three come-from-behind wins by the...
Posted by
FanSided

Homer, throw, pitching give KC Royals shot at sweep

For six special innings Wednesday night, a former KC Royals star battled a future one at Kauffman Stadium. Houston’s Zack Greinke, winner of the Cy Young award in 2009 as a Royal and a decent bet for Cooperstown, and Kansas City’s uber-talented but struggling Brady Singer, all but silenced each other’s club through the first two-thirds of the game.
MLBnumberfire.com

Royals' Michael Taylor batting sixth on Friday

Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael Taylor is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Taylor will start in center field on Friday and bat sixth versus right-hander Zach Davies and the Cubs. Jarrod Dyson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 9.8 FanDuel points...

Comments / 0

Community Policy