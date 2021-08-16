Cancel
Florida Panhandle Bracing for Tropical Storm Fred

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Florida panhandle is bracing for Tropical Storm Fred as it makes its way to the coast. ‘Fred’ maintains maximum wind speeds of 60 mph while moving toward the state at 10 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center, it is expected to make landfall in the western panhandle this afternoon or evening. A Tropical Storm warning is in effect for the coast of the panhandle and schools in Bay, Okaloosa, Walton and Santa Rosa counties canceled classes and after school activities today.

