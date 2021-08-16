Neighbor to Neighbor Presents ‘Dine Out for Community’

Summer Jackson moved to Clemmons going into her sophomore year of high school from Lexington. “I was attending Salem Academy for high school, so it wasn’t a huge change since I didn’t have to switch schools,” explains Jackson. The active youth, Jackson was always playing a sport whether it was field hockey, volleyball or basketball. Another area of interest and importance to Jackson was being involved in her church. “My dad was an associate pastor there and my mom and I were there often,” says Jackson. She learned early on that helping others was a passion she wanted to continue. “From the age of 15, I began working at a camp that is now called Royal Family KIDS. The camp helped children in foster care that had suffered abuse in their life,” explains Jackson. “I helped at the camp for over 10 years because I felt like it really made a difference to those children.”