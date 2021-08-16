Cancel
Neighbor to Neighbor Presents ‘Dine Out for Community’

By Laura Pence
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake plans today to dine out on Friday October 22, 2021 at any of the local participating restaurants who will donate a portion of their proceeds on to Neighbor to Neighbor!. As a 501c3 nonprofit organization, Neighbor to Neighbor has been a catalyst in helping to connect the homebound back to their community by promoting independence and reliving isolation.

