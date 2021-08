The Tennessee Titans have to trim their training camp roster down from 90 to 85 on Tuesday, the first of three roster cutdown days ahead of the start of the 2021 NFL campaign. After Tuesday’s round of cuts, the Titans will have to reduce their roster from 85 to 80 on Aug. 24, and then down to the final 53 players on Aug. 31, 12 days before their season opener versus the Arizona Cardinals in Nashville.