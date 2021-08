CNN has released footage of a tense moment when a Taliban militant confronted the network’s journalists reporting from the streets of Kabul.Chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward reported that Taliban militants were prepared to “pistol whip” a field producer for the network before a fellow fighter intervened and prevented an attack.“Quickly we are accosted by an angry Taliban fighter,” Ms Ward reported, adding that it was a “very dicey situation”.“Suddenly two other Taliban charge towards us. You can see their rifle butt raised to strike. When the fighters are told we have permission to record they lower their weapons.”“There was...