Taliban reign of terror begins as fighters go door to door in Kabul with ‘kill list’ as women face torture & execution

By Henry Holloway
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

THE TALIBAN'S reign of terror has begun as fighters are reportedly going door-to-door with a kill list and women face torture & execution under brutal new rules.

Disturbing reports are already emerging from Afghanistan as the government collapsed and the Taliban seized power once again nearly 20 years after being driven out by the West.

Taliban fighters stand guard in a vehicle along the roadside in Kabul Credit: AFP
Taliban fighters are reportedly going 'door to door' hunting people on a 'kill list' Credit: AFP
Afghan civilians flee from the advance of the Taliban in Kabul Credit: Reuters

Taliban forces have already pledged to reintroduce the twisted laws which saw them brutalise women and gay people when they ruled Afghanistan in the 90s.

And there have already been reports throughout their advance of women being shot dead and girls as young as 12 being dragged from their homes to be "married".

It appears however their first mission is tick off victims who have made their way onto their "kill list" as they hunt down anyone who may have helped forces of the US, UK and other nations during the occupation.

And they are reportedly going door-to-door in Kabul as they hunt for soldiers, police, government officials and journalists.

Afghanistan's descent into chaos has seen unverified reports emerge of thousands gathering to witness an execution in Kandahar at a sports stadium.

And there are claims a woman has been sentenced to be stoned to death in Samangan.

Taliban officials have previously pledged to bring back these types of punishments, and the group's top spokesman said yesterday they will leave the punishments up to their "courts".

Thousands of Afghans have already tried to flee the city as horrifying videos showed them desperately trying to climb aboard planes out of Afghanistan.

The disturbing reports come as...

  • Taliban stormed Afghanistan’s Presidential Palace after ripping through Kabul
  • Afghans were seen falling from departing US planes as they desperately tried to cling on and escape Kabul
  • Boris Johnson blamed the US for Afghanistan’s ‘accelerated’ collapse to the Taliban
  • Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he fled to ‘prevent a flood of bloodshed’
  • UK ambassador Sir Laurie Bristow to remain at Kabul airport to help Brits leave

Britain, the US and their allies are facing one of the biggest foreign policy embarrassments in decades as the country was overrun by the Taliban in a matter of weeks.

Afghanistan live blog for the latest updates

Sayed Mustafa Kazemi, a Radio Free Europe journalist trapped in Kabul, chillingly tweeted that Taliban are now roaming the streets on the hunt for their enemies.

He wrote: "Taliban started door to door search looking for govt officials, former police & security forces members & those who worked for foreign countries NGOs or infrastructures in Afghanistan.

"At least 3 journalists' houses were searched in the last hour. Kabul is now becoming deadly. This is a game changer for us all.

Taliban are going door to door looking for anyone who worked with the US military

"Many have started counting their final hours of life in Kabul. Nobody knows what happens next.

"Pray for us."

Other reports stated people are now hiding in their homes as Taliban fighters are stopping and searching cars, while fighters are also reportedly compiling lists of women in the government and media.

It is claimed fighters beating musicians after destroying their instruments, and they are also disarmed any civilians with weapons as they say they "no longer need them".

Women with their children try to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TGrpr_0bTMaNKU00
US helicopters arrive to airlift out their last personnel Credit: AP
A US soldier points his gun as chaos reigns in Kabul Credit: AFP
Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport Credit: AFP
Afghans crowd at the tarmac of the Kabul airport Credit: AFP

Australian not-for-profit Forsaken Fighters - that helps support those left behind - tweeted one of the interpreters it works with was last night executed in Kandahar.

They shared the man - a dad-of-four- had been "mutilated" as they found out he had worked for both the US and UK around ten years ago.

Matt Zeller, a US veteran of the Afghan war, said about 44,000 Afghans who helped Washington during the 20-year conflict need to be rescued.

Zeller, who co-founded No One Left Behind, a charity that helps Afghans settle in the US, told Al Jazeera the reports outside of Kabul are "horrific".

He said: "There are public executions in Kandahar in the stadium.

"Women have been told they cannot leave their homes in Herat and the Taliban are going door to door in Mazar-i-Sharif looking for anyone who worked with the US military."

Australian news outlet ABC previously reported Taliban fighters had sent chilling warnings to anyone it suspected of working with the West before its latest offensive.

"We have reports that you and other interpreters are in contact with infidel friends, to get you out of Afghanistan and get you a visa," one letter read.

"Therefore you will not be forgiven by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, neither will we accept any other excuse."

Afghan interpreters have previously said they fear being left behind under Taliban control will be a death sentence as they face being hunted down and executed.

It was reported one translator was stopped by Taliban militants and beheaded back in May - with witnesses saying the fighters told him he was a "spy for the Americans".

Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace Credit: AP
Taliban fighters stand outside the Interior Ministry in Kabul Credit: Reuters
Taliban use a captured Afghan security forces vehicle Credit: EPA

Brutality looks set to reign again in Afghanistan, with Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen saying punishments and executions are up to the "religious followers and the courts".

And when asked specfically about the horrific violence meted out in the 90s, such as chopped off hands and feet and stonings, he said: "I can’t say right now. It is up to the courts and the judges and the laws.”

It was reported by France24 that in July the Taliban issued an edict demanding local leaders to present lists of girls aged over 15 and widows under 45 so they could be married off the Taliban fighters.

Meanwhile, Taliban judge Gul Rahim bragged the barbaric violence would be making a return when he spoke to Bild in July.

He spoke proudly of handing down sentences featuring amputation and death - saying his favoured methods of execution are stonings or hangings.

And he said there can "only be two punishments" for gay people, either being stoned to death or being crushed by a 10ft high wall which is pushed down on top of them.

The speed of the Taliban's victory has shaken the world and came just weeks after troops from the US, UK and other Nato countries left Afghanistan.

Twenty years after they were ejected by the US and its allies in the wake of 9/11 they are now back in power.

Boris Johnson has blamed the US for the advancement of the Taliban in Afghanistan, claiming President Biden "accelerated" their control.

The Prime Minister said the "difficult" situation had been exacerbated by the President's decision to withdraw troops from the war-torn country.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country - saying he did so to "prevent a flood of bloodshed" and to stop the destruction of Kabul.

Tory MP Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, described the Taliban victory "the biggest single foreign policy disaster" since Suez.

His colleague Johnny Mercer, who fought in the country, said it was "humiliating".

Timeline of Taliban victory

THE Taliban surged to victory quicker than anyone expected...

April 14 - President Joe Biden announces US troops will withdraw from Afghanistan starting on May 1 and ending on September 11.

May 4 - Taliban fighters launch a major offensive on Afghan forces in southern Helmand and at least six other provinces.

June 7 - Government officials say fighting is raging in 26 of the country's 34 provinces.

June 22 - Taliban fighters launch a series of attacks in the north of the country, far from their traditional strongholds in the south.

July 2 - American troops quietly pull out of their main military base in Afghanistan - Bagram Air Base, ending US involvement in the war.

July 21 - Taliban insurgents control about a half of the country's districts, according to the senior US general, underlining the scale and speed of their advance.

July 25 - US vows to continue to support Afghan troops "in the coming weeks" with intensified airstrikes to help them counter Taliban attacks.

July 26 - The United Nations says nearly 2,400 Afghan civilians were killed or wounded in May and June in escalating violence, the highest number for those months since records started in 2009.

August 6 - Zaranj in the south of the country becomes the first provincial capital to fall to the Taliban in years and many more the ensuing days, including the prized city of Kunduz in the north.

August 13 - Four more provincial capitals fall in a day, including Kandahar, the country's second city and spiritual home of the Taliban. In the west, another key city, Herat, is overrun.

August 14 - The Taliban take the major northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif and, with little resistance, Pul-e-Alam, capital of Logar province just 40 miles south of Kabul.

August 15 - The Taliban take the key eastern city of Jalalabad without a fight, effectively surrounding Kabul.

In scenes that echoed the fall of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War, helicopters were seen ferrying US embassy staff to safety at a secure area near the airport.

The Taliban appeared to offer an amnesty for government forces and said they want a "peaceful transfer of power".

"No one's life, property and dignity will be harmed and the lives of the citizens of Kabul will not be at risk," the Taliban said.

But questions remain about whether the Taliban leadership is able to control troops on the ground and prevent them taking revenge.

When the Taliban last entered Kabul in 1996 after first seizing power, they tortured a former President then dragged him into the streets and hanged him.

The US Sun

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Video reportedly shows Taliban execute Afghan police chief

Disturbing footage has emerged of an Afghan police chief being executed by the Taliban — after he surrendered to the militants, according to reports. Former BBC journalist Nasrin Nawa posted the gruesome video which appears to show Haji Mullah Achakzai, head of the police in Badghis province near Herat. The...
WorldPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

‘We Had To Intervene And Scream’ CNN Reporter Says Two Taliban Fighters Tried To ‘Pistol Whip’ Producer Recording Video

A CNN reporter in Kabul, Afghanistan, said Taliban fighters attempted to attack her crew after they saw a producer filming the scene with his phone. “Two Taliban fighters just came up with their pistols, and they were ready to pistol whip [the producer],” CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward said during an interview Wednesday. “We had to intervene and scream.”
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Afghan resistance fighters take back territory from Taliban

The fight for Afghanistan may not be entirely over. A high-ranking former Afghan government official said Friday that resistance fighters — mainly made of about 300 battle-ready mujahideen members and commanders linked to the Northern Alliance — wrestled three districts in the northeastern Baghlan province out of Taliban control on Friday, killing upwards of 36 Taliban fighters and wounding dozens more.
AfghanistanPosted by
Indy100

Heartbreaking video of girl in Afghanistan becomes symbol of ‘shattered future’ under Taliban

An Afghan girl has voiced her despair at the world’s treatment of her country, as Taliban insurgents declare the country is under their control after a devastating sweep of power. A video of the girl, whose identity is unknown, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist.“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the tearful girl laments in the clip. “I cannot help crying,” she adds. “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Taliban Executes Journalist’s Family Member After Door-To-Door Search

The Taliban executed the relative of a journalist and seriously harmed another after a door-to-door search for the reporter in Afghanistan. The unnamed journalist, who works for German state-owned broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW), is one of several reporters the Taliban have hunted in the aftermath of the Afghan government’s collapse, the media outlet reported. The journalist is reportedly safe and currently living in Germany.
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

Afghan female entrepreneur confronts the Taliban over women’s rights, as signs of former brutality emerge

On Wednesday, just days after the Taliban take-over of Afghanistan, Asiya, decided to leave her home and talk to the Taliban. She got dressed, put on her red lipstick and left. She went live on Instagram to encourage her friends to get out and show to the Taliban that they are “no more the women who were sitting at home and accepting their restrictive rules”.Asiya, now 22, lives in the Afghan capital, Kabul, where in recent years she trained as a lawyer and set up three businesses. She is fearful the hard won progress on women’s rights will be...
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

In a Warning to the Taliban, U.S. Fighter Jets Are Buzzing Kabul

U.S. fighter jets have reportedly begun buzzing Kabul at night and in the early morning. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) is calling the flights "routine," and says they will last until the evacuation mission has ended. These flights remind everyone on the ground that American airpower is still overhead...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

He promised an "organized resistance" to Taliban rule. Now he wants U.S. help to lead that fight.

While the Taliban's dramatic takeover of Afghanistan was met with little resistance, clear signs of defiance were appearing on Thursday. In an op-ed published in The Washington Post, the son of Afghanistan's most famed anti-Taliban fighter claimed to have the forces to mount an effective resistance, but he called on the United States to supply arms and ammunition to his militia.
LifestyleTelegraph

Chaos as Kabul airport closes after fatal crush at the barricades

Kabul airport was shut down on Saturday and US citizens were urged not to head there in their attempt to flee Afghanistan, as the situation in the country degenerated further. The US State Department announced it was closing the airport for at least 48 hours to concentrate on processing the hundreds already inside.
Foreign PolicyNew York Post

Taliban fighters dressed as US troops to mock America in propaganda videos

After a humiliating swift takeover of Afghanistan amid President Biden’s botched troop withdrawal, Taliban leaders and fighters are now rubbing it in America’s face — showing off their new uniforms and gear taken from US special forces stockpiles provided to the Afghan army. Khalil Haqqani, a designated global terrorist subject...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Russia has been engaging with the Taliban for years. The U.S. withdrawal might give it an opportunity to expand its role.

Moscow — In the Taliban's rapid takeover of Afghanistan following the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. forces this week, Russia sees an opportunity to step up its role as a regional power in its own backyard. But it also faces a host of risks, prompting the country to pursue a dual approach: diplomacy with the Taliban and displays of strength along its border.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

‘I’m very scared, I have no one’: Children orphaned as parents crushed to death in Kabul airport chaos

The woman looked around with an anguished cry, frightened, seeking familiar faces as she stumbled out of the crowd. She tried to speak but no words would come out: then she fell to the ground, her hand raised in supplication.The hopes this mother of three young children had of escaping a grim and uncertain future in Afghanistan, and starting a new life abroad with her family, had ended on a dusty road full of rubble in front of strangers, most of whom were so busy with their own troubles that they did not even notice what had happened.Among those who...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Fact check: Biden claims al Qaeda is 'gone' from Afghanistan. Then the Pentagon confirms it's still there

Washington (CNN) — Defending the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden said at the White House on Friday: "Look, let's put this thing in perspective. What interest do we have in Afghanistan at this point, with al Qaeda gone? We went to Afghanistan for the express purpose of getting rid of al Qaeda in Afghanistan as well as -- as well as -- getting Osama bin Laden. And we did."

