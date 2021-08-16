Overrated players, potential fantasy busts who move down PPR rankings in 2021

Every season, more than a few players break the hearts of fantasy owners. Be it because of injuries (to them or the players around them), loss of playing time, or simply declining skills, these busts can absolutely sink our teams. It doesn’t matter if they’re “must-have sleepers” or established studs high in the rankings — if you’re counting on them to produce and they flop, you’re going to be disappointed. Some busts come without warning, but others have obvious red flags that need to be highlighted on your draft cheat sheets.