Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Overrated players, potential fantasy busts who move down PPR rankings in 2021

By Jackson Sparks
Sporting News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the era of excellent receiving RBs and more targets for WRs and TEs than ever, there are still guys who aren't exactly flashy in the passing game. Between top studs and late-round sleepers, numerous players move down the 2021 rankings in PPR leagues compared to standard fantasy football formats. These players mostly consist of RBs who aren't highly involved in the passing game and wide receivers who make their living on deep-play shots and touchdowns without a large number of targets and receptions.

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppr#Buccaneers#American Football#Applet#Rb#D St#Bears Understandably#Standard Ppr#Kenyan#Mvp#Dobbins 24#Titans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Football Predictions 2021: Derrick Henry or Alvin Kamara in PPR?

With the preseason underway, football season is officially here, which also means it’s time for some fantasy football predictions. This time of year is filled with hope and anticipation. It’s also a great time to start looking into the crystal ball and see what we think will happen with some specific situations.
NFLfantasypros.com

WR3s & RB3s Who Could Finish Top-12 (2021 Fantasy Football)

Fantasy football draft season is here! Today our writers are sharing their favorite WRs and RBs outside the top 30 who could become WR1s and RB1s by the end of the year. Rankings referenced are from our 0.5 PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR). Start your early draft prep with our...
NFLpff.com

Eight underrated fantasy football players for the 2021 NFL season

Targeting underrated fantasy football players in drafts is a solid way to find surplus value and strong points per reception (PPR) producers. Projection is the name of the game, with consistency and past performance being great indicators of a player’s future potential. Based on their historical data and current average draft price (ADP), those listed below are some of the most underrated fantasy football players in drafts right now.
NFLSporting News

Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook, or Alvin Kamara: Which top-tier RB should go No. 1 overall in fantasy drafts?

Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey both warrant considerations as the No. 1 overall pick in standard-league fantasy football drafts. In PPR, of course, McCaffrey easily edges Henry (though Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara are also in the mix). McCaffrey finished '19 as the top dog in standard, while Henry sat comfortably at the top in '20. While they're both top-tier options, they earn their living in very different ways, and fantasy owners might be having a tough time figuring out who should top the RB rankings on their cheat sheets in 2021.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 1 QB PPR

Now that preseason football is officially underway, PPR fantasy football mocks drafts are kicking off at a record pace as managers return to the game in preparation for their upcoming drafts. With PPR scoring the focus and the default for many leagues, we breakdown a PPR fantasy football mock draft to analyze how the first four rounds could play out and where the value could be.
NFLCBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from simulation that nailed Allen's big year

The Fantasy football season will be extended by a week with the NFL announcing a new 17-game schedule, meaning durability will be more important than ever. That's a big reason why Derrick Henry has established himself as a back you have to consider early in the first round regardless of format. Henry has only missed two games in his entire career, and he'll be near the top of the 2021 Fantasy football rankings after rushing for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns a season ago.
NFLtalesbuzz.com

2021 Fantasy Football Boom-or-Bust Team

Every season, more than a few players break the hearts of fantasy owners. Be it because of injuries (to them or the players around them), loss of playing time, or simply declining skills, these busts can absolutely sink our teams. It doesn’t matter if they’re “must-have sleepers” or established studs high in the rankings — if you’re counting on them to produce and they flop, you’re going to be disappointed. Some busts come without warning, but others have obvious red flags that need to be highlighted on your draft cheat sheets.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Julio Jones: fantasy football outlook for 2021 NFL season with Titans

Fantasy football owners — and the Tennessee Titans — can say the 2020 season is likely one Julio Jones can refer to as “the past.”. In what was his final year with the Atlanta Falcons before being swept up in a lauded trade by the Tennessee Titans, the former Alabama wide receiver near his career lows in catches (51), yards (771), touchdowns (three) and games played (nine) — as injuries completely derailed his 10th anniversary in the NFL.
NFLPosted by
TechRadar

The best players in Madden NFL 22

Players, more so than scheme or play calling, make the difference on the football field of Madden NFL 22. Great players seem to defy the laws of physics, with their super human ability to disrupt opponent's offenses, or beat their defenses for huge plays. We’ve gone through every position group,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs Linebacker Has Scary Message About Tom Brady

Tom Brady has been telling Father Time to take a hike for the better part of a decade. But a recent statement from one of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates about how he’s playing now is almost scary. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Buccaneers linebacker Devin White declared that...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has A Scary Admission On Antonio Brown

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of the 2020 season. After some uncertainty at the start of the offseason, Brown re-joined the Bucs for a second year, and head coach Bruce Arians is excited for how he looks now. Speaking to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed Former Packers Quarterback

The New England Patriots struggled to get consistent production at quarterback during the 2020 season leading to one of the worst outcomes of the Bill Belichick era. However, the franchise addressed the position at this year’s NFL Draft by selecting Alabama breakout Mac Jones in the first round. Although there’s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Comment On Playing Tom Brady

The first game of the NFL’s 2021 regular season should be a great one. The 2021 NFL regular season will open with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers are coming off a championship season in Year 1 of the Tom Brady era....

Comments / 0

Community Policy