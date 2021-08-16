Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

At least 324 Afghan refugees to be resettled in Texas cities amid Taliban takeover

By Russell Falcon
Myhighplains.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN (KXAN) — As the Taliban takes over in Afghanistan, thousands of residents are set to be resettled in the U.S. to escape the increasing danger and destruction. Refugee Services of Texas said reports suggest 30,000 Afghans will be relocated to the U.S. soon. Many will be temporarily housed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, but at least 324 Afghans will be settled through the organization’s offices in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston.

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Fort Bliss, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Afghan Refugees#Afghans#Refugee Services Of Texas#Associated Press#The U S#Special Immigrant Visas#Kxan#Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden vows to complete Afghan evacuation, but admits risks

President Biden on Friday sought to assure the public that his administration would do everything possible to evacuate American citizens and Afghans who assisted U.S. forces in Afghanistan, while acknowledging the mission faced risks and the situation was unpredictable. In remarks from the East Room of the White House, Biden...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. charges man who made bomb threat near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday charged a North Carolina man who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol the day before, leading to a five-hour standoff with law enforcement. Floyd Ray Roseberry was charged with threatening to use a weapon...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Mike Richards out as ‘Jeopardy!’ host after past scrutinized

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Producer Mike Richards stepped down as host of “Jeopardy!” after a report about past misogynistic comments surfaced this week. Richards was chosen last week as the successor to Alex Trebek, but his selection was seen as divisive from the beginning after the show embarked on a broad search that included actors, sports figures, journalists and celebrities.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Henri landfall likely on southern New England, with New York City on notice

A rare hurricane landfall on Long Island or southern New England looking much more likely. Henri is now forecast to be a hurricane as it approaches southern New England on Sunday. This could be the first serious threat of a hurricane strike on New England in more than 30 years. The last hurricane to make landfall on parts of New England was Hurricane Bob in 1991. The last hurricane to directly hit Long Island was Hurricane Gloria in 1985.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

VP Harris leaves for trip to Vietnam, Singapore amid Afghanistan fiasco

Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday is leaving for a trip to Vietnam and Singapore, just as the Biden administration is grappling with ongoing chaos in Afghanistan. The trip to Asia includes stops in Singapore and Vietnam and comes after she traveled to Mexico and Guatemala in June. Senior administration officials said the trip would focus on three issues: global health, economic partnership and security.
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Hurricane Grace poised to make landfall for second time in Mexico

(CNN) — Grace strengthened once again into a hurricane over water Friday morning and is poised to make its second Mexico landfall later in the day, bringing heavy rain likely to cause flooding through the weekend. Hurricane Grace is forecast to move across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico on Friday...
TennisPosted by
The Associated Press

Nadal out of US Open, ends season because of injured foot

MADRID (AP) — The U.S. Open lost some more star power Friday — Rafael Nadal is gone, undone by a chronic foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the season. His announcement further depletes the year’s last major tennis tournament, with Roger Federer already out as well as last year’s champion, Dominic Thiem.

Comments / 0

Community Policy