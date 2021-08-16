Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Illinois law bans 'hairstyle discrimination' in schools

By Kaelan Deese
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g2xOo_0bTMa07200


Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a measure on Friday that seeks to end discrimination based on students' hairstyles in schools .

The legislation was voted on in May and signed into law last week, stating that schools "will not prohibit hairstyles historically associated with race, ethnicity, or hair texture, including, but not limited to, protective hairstyles such as braids, locks, and twists."

The new Jett Hawkins Law is named after Gus "Jett" Hawkins, a black student who was told at age 4 to remove his braids because his hairstyle violated the dress code at his Chicago school.

The Democratic governor signed the law at Uplift Community High School on Friday, alongside Hawkins, who was handed a pin following Pritzker's signature.

CHICAGO SPENDS BILLIONS ON HIRING TEACHERS DESPITE FALLING ENROLLMENT RATES

“For us, this is bigger than just hair. Our hair is an extension of who we are as a race and is deeply connected to our cultural identity,” Ida Nelson, the boy's mother, told NBC's Today . “This is one huge step toward improving the mental health outcomes for our children, as it ensures that they will be in healthier learning environments.”

Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton thanked Democratic Sen. Mike Simmons and Rep. Greg Harris, two lawmakers who sponsored the measure in February.

"This is really a game-changer for how children will see and embrace themselves. And as we all know, sometimes that is half the battle," Stratton tweeted on Aug. 13.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The bill passed the state Senate 41-12 in May and passed in the House 89-22 and will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 2

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
129K+
Followers
48K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juliana Stratton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago School#Black Hair#Hairstyles#Democratic#Nbc#Senate#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Arizona Statefox10phoenix.com

Lawsuit filed against state of Arizona over law banning mask mandates in schools

PHOENIX - A new lawsuit has been filed against the state of Arizona over its ban on mask mandates in schools. A coalition of educators, parents and advocates for children is asking a judge to overturn several new Arizona laws that restrict the power of local governments and school districts to impose COVID-19 requirements, arguing the statutes violate constitutional rules and pointing out the state is seeing a growing number of virus cases among children.
Arkansas StateKATV

Special session set to end without action on Arkansas law that bans school mask mandates

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 93rd General Assembly is set to adjourn from a special session without taking action to amend a ban on mask mandates in public schools. On Thursday, the first two bills to be heard in the House Public Health, Welfare and Labor failed to pass out of committee. Both bills would have allowed public school boards or a governing body to implement a mask mandate for students under 12 years old, as specified by the governor’s call.
Chicago, ILhoiabc.com

Hairstyles protected by ‘Jett’s Law’

CHICAGO (Heart of Illinois ABC) - School uniforms and dress codes can no longer restrict hairstyles linked by history to race or ethnicity, under a new law signed by Governor JB Pritzker Friday. It's known as the "Jett Hawkins law", named for a boy who, at age 4, was told...
Illinois Statewjol.com

Illinois’ Newest Law Expands Family Leave For Some School Workers

Illinois’ latest expansion for family leave helps people who work in schools. Governor JB Pritkzer yesterday signed a law that lowers the number of hours school librarians, classroom assistants, and lunchroom workers must work in order to qualify for unpaid family leave. The governor says he wants to make sure to take care of the people who help take care of our kids. The new law is expected to mean that more than 25-thousand unionized school employees will be able to take up to 26 weeks off from work to care for a sick family member or child.
Iowa Statesiouxlandproud.com

Iowa parents, teachers rally to ask for reversal of law banning school mask mandates

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Last spring, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill making mask mandates in schools illegal, no matter the public health crisis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now advising that kids should wear masks in schools to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but Iowa Republicans have made it illegal to follow the advice of medical experts.
Oklahoma County, OKEnid News and Eagle

Parents, medical association challenge law banning school mask mandates

OKLAHOMA CITY — A group of doctors and parents Thursday sued the Legislature and the governor over a new law that prevents local school districts from issuing mask mandates aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. Advocates say Senate Bill 658 protects parental choice by banning public schools, colleges, universities and technical programs from mandating masks for unvaccinated students — unless Gov. Kevin Stitt declares a state of emergency.
Illinois StateIllinois Business Journal

New this school year in Illinois: Law makes opioid dangers part of curriculum

State Sen. Rachelle Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, says a new law she sponsored will help educate students on the dangers of opioid addiction. “Students may be prescribed opiates to relieve pain after injuries or surgeries before they can learn the effects of addiction or dependency,” Crowe said. “It’s important that children know the health consequences associated with opioid misuse before entering high school.”
Chicago, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Governor signs legislation to prevent hair discrimination in schools

Photo taken from Governor JB Pritzker’s Facebook page. A new state law aims to prevent hair discrimination in schools. The measure was inspired by Jett Hawkins, a Chicago preschooler who got in trouble because his braids violated the school dress code. Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton says that shouldn’t happen. Stratton...
Educationmyheraldreview.com

State law banning school mask mandates not yet in effect, judge rules

Arizona schools are free to require students and staff to wear masks on campus, at least for the time being. In a ruling Monday, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Randall Warner said the state law banning such mandates approved by the Republican-controlled legislature at the end of June is not yet in effect.
Oklahoma StateStamford Advocate

Oklahoma school mask ban law is under federal scrutiny

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s school districts should have “the autonomy” to enact mask requirements, which are banned by state law, according to the state's superintendent of schools. “School districts deserve the autonomy to enact policies that protect our schoolchildren and staff from COVID exposure and infection,” Superintendent Joy Hofmeister...

Comments / 2

Community Policy