Indiana AG probes China’s influence in colleges: ‘Chinese Communist Party operates in the state’

By Ryan Lovelace
Washington Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is investigating the Chinese indoctrination of students on the state’s college campuses and has launched a probe of Valparaiso University’s association with the Beijing-backed Confucius Institutes. Policymakers nationwide have sounded alarms that the Chinese Communist Party is exerting influence in the U.S. through Confucius Institutes....

