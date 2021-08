Former Head of Product Marketing at Zoom Joins to Lead Go-to-Market Strategy and Fuel Next Stage of Company’s Growth. Pathlight, a SaaS platform that helps organizations supercharge the performance of their customer-facing teams, announced the appointment of product marketing veteran Janelle Raney as Chief Marketing Officer. With more than 20 years of experience leading marketing teams at high-growth companies like Zoom and Citrix, Raney will be responsible for creating and executing an integrated marketing strategy and rapidly scaling awareness of Pathlight’s Realtime Performance Management (RPM) platform.