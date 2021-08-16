Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Archdiocese of Boston Names Mooney Chief Philanthropy Officer

By editor
Posted by 
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOSTON – Catholic Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley, has appointed Gavan P. Mooney as Chief Philanthropy Officer for the Archdiocese of Boston. With more than two decades advising hundreds of non-profit organizations and foundations, including many Catholic dioceses, Mooney is a nationally recognized leader in philanthropy. Mooney most recently served as President and Chief Client Officer at Changing Our World. His appointment is effective September 7, 2021.

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Society
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Services#Charity#The Archdiocese Of Boston#Bachelor Of Commerce#University College Dublin#Cardinal#Interim#Bcds#Catholic Community Fund#The Clergy Fund#The Catholic Church#Catholics#Non Catholic#Commonwealth#Catholic Charities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Posted by
FraminghamSOURCE

17 Mayors & Managers, Including Framingham, Pledge Mandatory Vaccines For Employees & Masks Indoors For All

FRAMINGHAM – Seventeen Massachusetts mayors and managers released the following statement today on their responses to the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19: “For the past several weeks, COVID-19 case numbers have climbed steadily across the nation due to the more transmissible Delta variant. We are encouraged that Massachusetts has among the nation’s highest vaccination rates and has therefore experienced less serious impacts of this new variant than other states in our nation,” said the press release submitted to SOURCE.
Posted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Newton-Needham Chamber Announces Name Change & Expansion

NEWTON – The Newton-Needham Regional Chamber has changed its name: It’s now the Charles River Regional Chamber. The rebranding aims to solidify the chamber’s position as the voice for businesses and. nonprofits in Greater Boston’s western inner suburbs. The change follows the 106-year-old business association’s recent expansion into Wellesley and...
Posted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Karen Marie (Schofield) Simmons 55

FRANKLIN – Karen Marie (Schofield) Simmons 55, of Franklin, passed away peacefully, in her sleep Friday August 6, 2021 at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Cambridge, after battling a lengthy illness. She was the beloved wife of John L. “Jack” Simmons, Jr. with whom she shared 24 years of marriage. Karen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy