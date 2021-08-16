Archdiocese of Boston Names Mooney Chief Philanthropy Officer
BOSTON – Catholic Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley, has appointed Gavan P. Mooney as Chief Philanthropy Officer for the Archdiocese of Boston. With more than two decades advising hundreds of non-profit organizations and foundations, including many Catholic dioceses, Mooney is a nationally recognized leader in philanthropy. Mooney most recently served as President and Chief Client Officer at Changing Our World. His appointment is effective September 7, 2021.framinghamsource.com
