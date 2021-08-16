Archdiocese of Boston Names Mooney Chief Philanthropy Officer

FRAMINGHAM – Seventeen Massachusetts mayors and managers released the following statement today on their responses to the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19: “For the past several weeks, COVID-19 case numbers have climbed steadily across the nation due to the more transmissible Delta variant. We are encouraged that Massachusetts has among the nation’s highest vaccination rates and has therefore experienced less serious impacts of this new variant than other states in our nation,” said the press release submitted to SOURCE.