Samson Rsoy very much in sympathy with the Philharmonia in Pechkam's Multi-Storey Car ParkAll images by Luca Miglione. The vision in this case was shared between pianist mover and shaker Samson Tsoy, Bold Tendencies - the wonderful organization which has put together a series of concerts from remarkable artists beyond even its usual ken this summer from Isata Kanneh-Mason and the Peckham Multi-Story [no e] Orchestra to the Jess Gillam Ensemble, Pavel Kolesnikov and the National Youth Dance Company - and the full, shining Philharmonia Orchestra via Gillian Moore of the Southbank Centre, who was as excited as I was to be in this extraordinary venue during the relative dearth of last summer. Add the debut with the orchestra of maverick conductor Maximilian Emelyanychev, and you had to pinch yourself to believe this was happening.