The past couple of years have seen great fishing and hunting increases, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources believes you should also invest your free time in Wisconsin’s great outdoors scene. A vital step in getting started with your hunting endeavors is to sign up for a hunter safety course, which the DNR says is never too early to do. Over 20,000 people take a hunter education course yearly in Wisconsin. Anyone born on or after January 1st of 1973 is required to have a hunter education certification to purchase a hunting license. One exemption to this rule is if you’re hunting under Mentored Hunting Law. The DNR also says it’s a good idea for you to retake a course as a refresher.