More pleasant summer weather ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Can the weather this time of year in southern Wisconsin get any better than this? The answer is not really. It is warm, but not too hot. It is not humid. It is very comfortable from a humidity standpoint. Plus, there is no shortage of sunshine. This stretch of pleasant summer weather is going to continue the next couple of days. The heat and humidity will start to creep back up towards the end of the workweek. Plus, the next best chance of rain and storms will come either late this workweek or early this weekend.