Dayton Public Schools, Dayton Police remind motorists to watch speeds around schools, buses
More than 12,000 Dayton Public Schools students on Wednesday will return to the classroom. “Which means more buses, cars, pedestrians will be on the roadway each day,” said Richard Wright II, the district’s chief of safety, security and hearings during a Monday afternoon media briefing in the Dunbar High School parking lot held in conjunction with the Dayton Police Department.www.daytondailynews.com
Comments / 0