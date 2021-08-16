‘Imagine if Darren Till got two wins?’ - Adesanya’s coach says title fight delay may push Whittaker out of the picture
To most credible minds, Israel Adesanya’s next title fight seems set in stone. COVID-19 restrictions may have delayed his planned rematch against former champion Robert Whittaker, but with Whittaker on a three fight win streak, over three quality, ranked opponents – two of which came in undeniably dominating fashion – it would appear as though there could hardly be another option.www.bloodyelbow.com
