‘Imagine if Darren Till got two wins?’ - Adesanya’s coach says title fight delay may push Whittaker out of the picture

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions. There were just a few fight announcements this week, but what it lacked in quantity it made up for in quality. The UFC either announced or finalized 12 fights, with the middleweight division getting some extra love. A fight between Derek Brunson and Darren Till was confirmed to headline an upcoming Fight Night card in September, but not in the location previously discussed. Both men were supposed to meet in London, however, the card would later be moved to Las Vegas. The other middleweight fights confirmed were Marvin Vettori vs. Paulo Costa and Sean Strickland vs. Luke Rockhold, which are expected to take place at a Fight Night card in October and UFC 268 in November respectively.