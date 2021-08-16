Cancel
Sex accuser of late Met Opera maestro James Levine sues for $25M

By Priscilla DeGregory
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who accused disgraced Metropolitan Opera maestro James Levine of molesting him for years as a teen has filed a $25 million suit over the alleged abuse. The victim — who brought the case anonymously under the name John Doe in Manhattan Supreme Court late Friday — claims he was “sexually and mentally abused” by the since-deceased legendary conductor while an underage teen and “over the course of many years,” according to court papers.

