Princess Diana sings in new deleted scene from ‘The Crown’

By Lauren Sarner
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA newly surfaced deleted scene from Season 4 of Netflix’s royal hit “The Crown” showcases more of Princess Diana’s rocky relationship with Prince Charles. In the clip, Emma Corrin, 25, who nabbed an Emmy nomination and a Golden Globe for the role, performs the song “All I Ask of You” from “The Phantom of the Opera.” The scene is based on a reported rumor that Diana taped herself performing the song at the West End as a seventh-anniversary present for Prince Charles in 1988. The couple would divorce four years later.

nypost.com

